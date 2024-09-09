Imogen Poots has hailed Kristen Stewart as "one of the greatest directors" she's ever worked with.

The 34-year-old actress is making her directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water' - which is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name - and Imogen has revealed that she's relished the experience of working with the Hollywood star.

The 35-year-old actress - who stars in the new movie - told Collider: "She's really something. She was born to do it. I'm so proud of her."

Imogen and Kristen are both "incredibly passionate about the project".

The actress actually likened them both to "sports coaches" when they're on set.

Imogen explained: "We'd like shout at each other on set like sports coaches. We were both incredibly passionate about the project and had the same energy around it and the stakes were very high for both of us all the time."

'The Chronology of Water' explores themes such as addiction and self-destruction.

Kristen has been forced to overcome various obstacles to get the project off the ground - but she's always been committed to the idea.

Imogen shared: "She has just cared about this for so long, and she did it.

"I think it was so hard to get it made because the subject matter and I think at several moments along the way, anyone would think 'Is this even worth it?' She kept going. She found the right financiers for the project.

"We didn't have to censor any of the story because that would have been pointless. She's done it her way and it's the only way. I think she's punk-rock and authentic, and she's my favourite girl. I think she's amazing."