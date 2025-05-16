Kristen Stewart is “the most generous director”.

The 35-year-old star is making her directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water', a film adaptation of writer Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, and the film’s star Earl Cave has praised Kristen for her style of filmmaking.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “She is the most generous director [and] it was the most beautiful sight to behold. Her being an actor, she’d just do these things that directors would never do, which was so refreshing. She’d say, ‘If you look over there and you kind of open your mouth slightly, you’re gonna look really hot.’ And I’m like, ‘Great!’ This is all I’ve ever wanted: a director to tell me where to look.”

However, Earl, 24, warned that audiences could be divided about the movie.

He said: “It’s a very bold and quite outrageous film. If everyone sat there liking it, something’s wrong. If there’s people running out screaming, I think it’s a good sign.”

Cave also bizarrely revealed that he is often told he looks like Kristen so he found their first FaceTime call confusing.

He explained: “It felt like we’d known each other for years. I think we’re kindred spirits. You know, my whole life, I’ve actually been told that I look like her. So it was sort of like I was on FaceTime with myself.

“I want to work with Kristen again.”

And, Kristen is also a huge fan of Earl, saying: “Earl is such a beautiful man. And those two words are really satisfying to say with a straight face. I could be best friends with that kid. What is he? 23? Is he 24 now? … he could be my little brother. I would be so lucky. And I have no fear for that kid, he is so honest and present and concerned about the most pure things. And I do think that there is a little modicum of room - compared to what I experienced - for people to be out there and for people to find ways and paths and tributaries toward each other. I sound like an old person or whatever, but I think kids like that can find them, and I’m very happy to see that there is possibility.”