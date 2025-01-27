Kristen Stewart got to her push her acting to the limit in 'Love Me'.

Kristen Stewart was posed with a unique acting challenge in Love Me

The 34-year-old actress plays lonely buoy Me and influencer Deja in the post-apocalyptic romantic film and admits that it was challenging to create characters that are very different from what she has played before.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Stewart said: "It was fun. It was defining itself every day. The script is such a diving board, and it's so astute in terms of how it offers itself to you. I hope that the movie does that as well, even though we've kind of peopled it."

The 'Love Lies Bleeding' star felt "anyone" could have starred in the movie from first-time directors Sam and Andy Zuchero but says the part raised intriguing questions about identity.

She said: "But it just felt like anyone could have played that part, and so it felt like such an invitation to (say), 'Well, okay, maybe it can be you'. You're like, 'Well, what does that mean? Who am I?'

"The whole movie is about trying to figure that out; reckoning with our sameness, our individuality, and finding ways to express that understanding. It changes all the time."

Stewart – who stars opposite Steven Yeun in the film - added: "Really, in terms of character, I thought it was a nice, open-ended opportunity to allow that to become anything – which is kind of everything. You're kind of playing everyone. You're playing somebody who just wants to be seen."

Meanwhile, she previously revealed that the thought of watching her own films "fills (her) with terror" as she ends up critiquing her every move on screen.

The 'Twilight' star admitted: "It's just horrible!

"I'm always thinking about the millions of things I could have done more or different. The thought of watching myself on screen fills me with terror."

Stewart has directed the upcoming film 'The Chronology of Water' and star Imogen Poots has hailed her as "one of the most authentic people" she has ever met.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the 35-year-old star said: "Kristen and I have been secretly worshipping each other from afar. It’s really something to have someone believe in you that much. She’s had a mad life and yet she is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever encountered. As a director, she is relentless in the best way possible. She put her sweat into this film."

Despite it being her first time stepping behind the camera, the ‘A Long Way Down’ star dubbed Kristen "one of the greatest directors" she's ever worked with.

She told Collider: "She's really something. She was born to do it. I'm so proud of her."

