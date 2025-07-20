Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker are reuniting for a new Christmas movie.

Lacey Chabert will star in She's Making a List

The 42-year-old actress previously shared the screen with the 46-year-old star in 2018's My Secret Valentine and the Hallmark Channel have announced the pair will appear together in their upcoming holiday movie She's Making a List.

Hallmark broke the news with a teaser video, in which Lacey said: "It's my job to decide who's been naughty."

Andrew then added: "Or nice. Like me. ... I'm basically a very tall nine year old."

Lacey admitted it is "such a joy" to be working with Andrew again.

She said in a statement: “Reuniting with Andrew after all these years to do our first Christmas movie together is such a joy.

"Andrew brings so much heart, humour, and warmth to every role, and working with him again felt like coming home. I am thrilled to do this one together... finally.”

Andrew is equally thrilled to be reteaming with the "Queen of Christmas", whose role in She's Making a List marks her 16th festive movie to debut during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.

He said: "What a gift it is to reunite with Lacey seven years after our Valentine’s movie.

“She truly is the Queen of Christmas, not just for the heart she brings to every role, but for her incredible talent. She brings warmth, heart, and comedy with such ease, and she adapts to every role with a grace and talent that makes everyone around her better.”

An official synopsis for the movie revealed She's Making a List follows Naughty or Nice inspector Isabel Haynes.

It continues: "When she is assigned to evaluate mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason Duncan (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job.

"As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart."

Jennifer Kramer, vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement: "Bringing Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker together for their first-ever Hallmark Christmas movie is a dream come true for our fans.

“She’s Making a List captures the heart, humor, and holiday magic our viewers love, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable story with them this season."

As well as She's Making a List, Andrew will also star with Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell in a third Three Wise Men movie on the channel.

She's Making a List is Lacey's 43rd Hallmark movie and she previously admitted she never expected to make so many.

She told People magazine: "I never would've known when I did the first one that would turn into what it has, and I'm just so proud of it and the journey and the excitement of all that filming these movies has brought to my life.

"It's just been a beautiful experience. ... Everyone knows I love Christmas and I love, love, love making these Christmas movies."