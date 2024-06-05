Lee Isaac Chung exposed the cast of 'Twisters' to the elements during filming for the disaster movie.

Lee Isaac Chung filmed Twisters in brutal weather conditions

The 45-year-old director has helmed the sequel to the 1996 tornado flick 'Twister' and pushed the stars – including Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones – to the limit to ensure the film was "as practical as possible".

Lee told Empire magazine: "This is an elemental story, so I wanted us to go as practical as possible.

"We really tore things up. We had jet engines blowing. We had fans so massive you'd lose your hearing without earplugs. We were pelting our cast with everything – dirt, wind, ice."

Chung also explained that the picture was shot during tornado season in Oklahoma which increased the complexity of the production.

The 'Minari' filmmaker said: "It was tough. The unpredictability of the weather caused a lot of issues and delays.

"It was my choice to do this in tornado season, but honestly, I still can't believe we actually did it."

Glen is confident that viewers will love the sequel as he knows what it takes to follow a successful film after starring in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

He said: "Audiences won't have seen anything like this. We knocked this movie out of the park!

"I remember when we were breaking 'Top Gun: Maverick', we went back to the original to figure out: 'What do audiences want from a 'Top Gun' movie? What are the set-pieces and characters that feel wholly 'Top Gun'?

"It was the same on 'Twisters'. Our film honours the first one, but stands on its own merits."