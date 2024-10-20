Lee Pace is set to join ‘The Running Man’ reboot.

Lee Pace to join The Running Man reboot

The 45-year-old actor will play a villain in the upcoming movie, which is a reimagining of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 flick of the same name, alongside Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie follows a desperate man (Powell) who signs on to participate in the TV game show ‘The Running Man’, where enemies of the state have to evade death at the hands of the game's stalkers to try and win their freedom.

Pace is set to play "the brutal chief hunter" who is ordered by the show's producer to track down Powell’s character".

Mandalorian’ actress Katy O’Brian to will play one of the contestants on the show, while Brolin is expected to play the ruthless producer.

The movie - which is based on the 1982 Stephen King novel he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman - will be helmed by ‘Baby Driver’ director Edgar Wright, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall.

Paramount Pictures has announced the upcoming movie will arrive at cinemas on 21 November 2025, with production reported to start later this year.

Previously, Powell revealed he was doing a lot of fitness work to prepare for the project.

The ‘Twisters’ star told Screen Rant: “I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint.

"I think since ‘Shaun of the Dead’, I was like, ‘I can't wait to work with this guy [Edgar Wright]’. And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct.

“‘The Running Man’ is something he's so passionate about... and it has been awesome. That's going to be a really fun one; I’m super excited about it.”