Len Wiseman would "love" to establish a 'Ballerina' franchise.

Ana de Armas stars in the new action movie

The 52-year-old director recently helmed the 'John Wick' spin-off movie, and Len has revealed that he'd love to continue working with Ana de Armas, who plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina who becomes an assassin, in the new film.

Asked about the character's long-term future, Len told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wanted this film to be the best that it could possibly be, but it’s hard not to wonder.

"Often, when I am asked that, I’ll say, 'No, I want to wait and see what happens.' And that’s true to a point, but when you’re developing something and you get so immersed in a character, you have to build out what their story is before and after the movie you’re making. That’s how you really understand the character, so that’s always on my mind.

"The movie ends a bit ambiguously on purpose. Who’s putting the contract out on her? I’d like to hear theories about where it goes. I definitely have my theory. I would love it if it were to continue, and I think it would surprise people where we would go with it. So we’re just waiting for what the reaction is to this one, but yes, I totally have fantasy plans about where Eve would go."

Len has been a fan of Ana for years, and he's admitted to being wowed by her performance in 'No Time to Die', the 2021 James Bond film.

The director shared: "I would love to see that character show up again; it was just too brief.

"We had already gotten involved with Ana. I had Ana in mind for quite a while before that. I went and saw a private screening of 'No Time to Die', and that confirmed her casting even more."

Ana recently revealed that she's loved becoming part of the 'John Wick' franchise.

The 37-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love the character and I think we can go anywhere from where we left it."

Ana hailed Chad Stahelski, the director of the 'John Wick' movies, and Keanu Reeves - who plays the legendary hitman - for helping to establish the film franchise. And Ana is now excited to see what the future holds.

The actress - who worked with Keanu on 2015's 'Knock Knock' and 2016's 'Exposed' - said: "It’s really cool. I really like this character and the story and the universe and everything that Chad and Keanu created with the 'John Wick' films, and now to be a part of it, it’s really special."

Ana pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for her role in 'Ballerina'.

She said: "Every day tested my limits, just endurance and the level of discipline and commitment and focus that you have to have to take on a movie like this is something that I had never done before, and especially for a long period of time."