Leonardo DiCaprio is teaming with Martin Scorsese for a drama about the criminal underworld in Hawaii.

The 'Revenant' actor is set to continue his long collaboration with the 82-year-old director in the currently-untitled movie, which will also star 'Jungle Cruise' co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt and is set in the 1960s and 70s.

According to Deadline, Nick Bilton is writing the script for the movie and will follow a formidable mob boss who rises to build the most powerful criminal empire on the islands, waging war against his rival groups and mainland corporattitons, while also fighting to preserve his ancestral land.

It is based on an untold true story of a man who fought to preserve his homeland through a "ruthless quest for absolute power".

Blunt and Johnson - who has long wanted to make a movie in his native Hawaii - are said to have taken the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio and they all brought in the writer together.

Producers include Scorsese and the three stars, as well as Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette and Rick Yorn.

Multiple bids are said to be on the table for the movie, but nothing has been agreed as yet.

News of the project comes just a few weeks after it was revealed the 'Romeo and Juliet' actor is set to team up for the seventh time for 'The Devil in the White City'.

Insiders say that there is currently no script for the picture, which is based on Larson's non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America' , which was first published in 2004.

The pair have been working on the project for a while and have always felt that the story has resonated through the years and continues to do so.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor landed the rights to the book back in 2010 and, despite having gone through numerous stages of development including a TV series that never materialised, sources say that all parties agreed to bring the story to the big screen after a meeting with 20th Century executives.

The story centres on Dr. HH Holmes, a serial killer who is believed to have murdered between 27 and 200 people during a period when the city of Chicago was preoccupied with hosting the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893.

The book plays on the contrasts between the hopeful expectations presented at the exposition and the dark crimes of Holmes – who moved in the shadows and built a concealed house of horrors.

DiCaprio and Scorsese most recently worked together on the 2023 flick 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and the legendary director hailed the star as a "natural film actor".

He said: "What's great about Leo, and it's why we work together so often, is, he goes there. He goes to these weird places that are so difficult and convoluted, and through the convolution, somehow there's a clarity that we can reach.

"And usually it's in the expression, in his face, in his eyes. I've always told him this. He's a natural film actor. I could shoot a close-up of him, he could be thinking of nothing, and I could intercut anything with it, and people will say, 'Oh, he's reacting to such and such.'

"There's something in his face that the camera locks into, in his eyes."