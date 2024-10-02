Liam Hemsworth had an instant connection with Laura Dern while filming 'Lonely Planet'.

The 'Hunger Games' actor can next be seen opposite the 'Jurassic Park' star in the upcoming love story, and the 34-year-pld hunk admitted he found it "weird" how easily he hit it off with his 57-year-old co-star from the minute they meto

During an interview with 'Good Morning America', Liam said: “The premise and basis of this film is about finding someone who sees you for who you are and supports you and brings out the best in you and that’s something that I felt when I first met Laura.

“I remember having breakfast with her and we were talking about the script and she was already part of [the film] at that time. It was weird. I felt like I’d known her for a lot longer than we had. We just had an instant connection and doing this film was really easy with her because we were on the same page about a lot of stuff.”

'Lonely Planet' will be available to stream on Netflix from next Friday (11.10.24) and it has been directed and written by Susannah Grant, who also directed the 2006 film 'Catch and Release.'

On Netflix, the synopsis for 'Lonely Planet' reads: "At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices."

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he had never seen 'The Witcher' nor read the books it is based on before taking over from Henry Cavill as 'Geralt', though he has played the video game, which he hailed as "one of the best of all time".

He told 'Live with Kelly and Mark': "I hadn’t seen the TV show. And I hadn’t read the books. But I played the video game like ten years ago or something. And it’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time. And Netflix came to me almost two years ago now and said that they wanted me to just step in and take over.

"I was really excited by taking on that character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said, you know, let me watch the TV show and have a look at the books and really get stuck into it."