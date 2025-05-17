Lily James and Rupert Friend will co-star in ‘Photo Booth’.

Lily James and Rupert Friend to co-star in Photo Booth

The 36-year-old actress will star as Jean, a renowned performance artist at the height of her career who has always chosen ambition over family. However, when she and her husband Ben (Friend) suffer a setback in their bid to have a child, he embarks on an affair with Millie (Raffey Cassidy) and gets her pregnant.

The film follows Jean’s decision to invite Millie to move into their home and will be the feature directorial debut of Spencer and Lloyd Harvey, filmmakers and fine art photographers.

They said in a statement: “‘Photo Booth’ is the story we needed to tell, one deeply rooted in the discussion of legacy and the choices that define us. As siblings and filmmakers, we’ve always been drawn to emotionally complex, character-driven stories that sit at the intersection of self-expression and identity. This film is deeply personal, and having the incredible Lily James as our fearless Jean – we know will be electric. We can’t wait for the world to see what she does.”

HanWay Films CEO Gabrielle Stewart added: “‘Photo Booth’ is a total page turner where intimate relationships are laid bare with razor-sharp dialogue. Rupert Friend is a fantastic addition to the cast as a sparring partner for Lily James, in this tense three-hander. The brilliant Cathy Konrad is producing along with Lily James and Gala Gordon and this award-winning screenplay is already garnering a lot of attention as we enter Cannes.”