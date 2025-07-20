Lindsay Lohan aims to be "fully involved" in her movie projects.

Lindsay Lohan sought involvement in the making of Freakier Friday

The 39-year-old actress reprises her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the forthcoming sequel to the 2003 flick Freaky Friday, and revealed that she had plenty of say in her character's development in the bodyswap comedy after working as an executive producer on her recent Netflix projects.

Lindsay told Empire magazine: "It really came from the movies I was doing with Netflix.

"I was like, 'I know this.' When I'm reading the script, I'm already visualising where it's going to be, what the character's wearing.

"(That journey) was a big part of what the new script was going to be. I like to be fully involved in the projects I do now, from the ground up. I really enjoy sharing my knowledge I've acquired over all these years in the industry, and don't want to let that go to waste. That's a big part of who I am as an actor now."

Both Lindsay and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Anna's mother Tess Coleman) return for Freakier Friday – which is set for release next month – and she recalled how the Halloween icon approached her about making the movie.

The Parent Trap star recalled: "She said, 'What do you think, if we do Freaky Friday 2?'

"I was like, 'I'm in, it just has to be the right script.' That was the big thing for both of us. We wanted it to live up to all the expectations."

Lindsay and Jamie have remained close friends since the original flick and the former revealed how she would lead the pair in exercises on set.

She said: "Between takes, I would make Jamie do wall sits.

"She'd be like, 'Are we really doing this right now?', and I'm like, 'Yes, it's good for us.'"

Lohan's alter ego is a mother in the sequel and she got some real-life insight for the part when she and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai in 2023.

She explained: "Anna's a mom now, raising a teenager, and the dynamic there is ever-changing.

"You also have Tess, who is still kind of overbearing – and it's another merging of two families (with Anna getting ready to marry Eric, who is played by Manny Jacinto).

"The whole world looks different. Everything is about your child. But we have to remember to make time for ourselves too, live our lives, fulfil our dreams. Moms are always trying to juggle it all, and that's what Anna's going through in this."

Anna once again plays the guitar in this movie and Lindsay was elated to pick up the instrument as it brought back fond memories of the original film – although she wanted more of a musical challenge this time.

The Mean Girls star said: "The second I started with my guitar coach again, it was like we never left.

"It was the same guitar, everything. It was like it was yesterday.

"We made it more difficult for this one. I'm such a perfectionist; we rehearsed a lot."