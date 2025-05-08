Liza Colón-Zayas has joined the cast of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

The 52-year-old actress - who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Tina Marrero on the FX comedy-drama series 'The Bear' - has reportedly signed a deal with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to star in the fourth installment of the comic book film franchise, according to Deadline.

The outlet did not go into any further detail, and noted that any details regarding the role are still currently under wraps.

Tom Holland is gearing up for his fourth solo outing as the beloved superhero, and the title of the project - as well as its 2026 release date - was unveiled in April.

Taking to the stage at CinemaCon, director Destin Daniel Cretton said: "Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before.

"They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything."

Appearing on the screen, Tom Holland teased: "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger", before revealing the title, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Helmed by the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will follow on from 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and see the return of Holland as the titular Wall Crawler and his real-life fiancée Zendaya - who plays the hero’s girlfriend Michelle 'MJ' Jones.

Also included in the cast is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, though the character she will be playing in the movie has not yet been revealed.

While no official synopsis has been provided, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will likely take place after the events of 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is slated to hit screens in May 2026.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' was initially due to release on 24 July 2026, though Sony pushed it back a week – meaning the film will hit screens two weeks after Holland's other blockbuster for Sir Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey'.

Holland previously revealed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is due to enter principal production this summer.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last October, the host asked the 'Uncharted' actor what he knew about the movie, to which Holland simply said: "It’s happening."