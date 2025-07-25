Logan Lerman disappointed by idols

Logan Lerman has been disappointed by some of his idols.

The 33-year-old actor has previously been upset after getting the chance to meet actors he admired and finding out they were “a*******” but he was thrilled to discover that Martin Short was as wonderful in real life as he is on screen, when they worked on Only Murders in the Building.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s scary to meet someone you love so much because they can ruin their entire filmography for you by being an a******. That’s happened to me, and those people shall remain nameless, but meeting Martin made me love his work even more.”

Logan’s next movie is Oh, Hi! with Molly Gordon and he estimates he spent about 100 hours in bed during filming as his character spends most of the movie handcuffed to his love interest’s bed frame.

He said: “When I first read the script, I did wonder how we’d make it work, energy-wise, but I saw it came down to the bed frame and how much movement it allowed. Once we figured that out, I’d just show up to work and hop into bed.

“The hardest part was knowing I had to be naked every day - and look the same every day. That took more effort, especially toward the end of the shoot.”