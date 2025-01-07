Tim Allen has teased there will be "a lot of real intrigue" with Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5'.

Jessie and Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 3

The 71-year-old actor will be reprising his voice role as the iconic space ranger in the upcoming Pixar flick, and has now spilled that the plot will see Buzz trying to get his love interest Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) out of "big trouble".

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: "I’ve already begun, I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done … with Pixar they didn’t say I couldn’t say anything but … I wish I could.

"There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing."

As well as Allen and Cusack, 'Toy Story 5' will see the return of Tom Hanks as Woody and the cowboy's love interest Bo Peep – as voiced by Annie Potts.

'Toy Story 5', is expected to follow the gang as they are forced to compete against technology for their child's playtime.

Previously, Allen said that 'Toy Story 5' had a "brilliant script" and insisted the upcoming sequel was not "about the money".

Speaking to Collider last month, he shared: "I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago. It’s really, really weird to get back in it.

"It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these [films]? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it.

"Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom. It’s really clever."

While the movie will be Allen's fifth time playing the space ranger, the 'Home Improvement' star admitted it is not always easy to get back into character.

He explained: "It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out.

"I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good."

Reflecting on his previous work in 2019's 'Toy Story 4', Allen revealed recording one particular line had made he and his co-star Hanks "so emotional".

He recounted: "With 'Toy Story 4', when I said, 'To infinity,' and Tom said, 'And beyond,' was so emotional for the two of us. We’re real close friends, and I loved that."