'Love Actually' has been voted the UK's favourite feel-good film.

The festive favourite has topped a new survey, coming narrowly ahead of prison drama 'The Shawshank Redemption' and musical 'Mamma Mia!'.

The top five was completed by 'Forrest Gump' and 'Mrs. Doubtfire', while 'It's A Wonderful Life', 'The Greatest Showman', 'Elf', 'The Sound of Music' and 'Paddington 2', all made the top 10.

The poll of 2,000 adults also found 84% opt to watch such movies to improve their wellbeing, while 38% look for films with a happy ending to lift their spirits, and 30% view them as a good chance to spend quality times to spend with loved ones.

And as the colder weather draws in, more than three quarters of respondents admitted feel-good films lift their spirits when the seasons change and 61$ cited chocolate as one of their top three favourite movie snacks.

The UK’s Top Feel Good Films Revealed:

1. 'Love Actually'

2. 'The Shawshank Redemption'

3. 'Mamma Mia!'

4. 'Forrest Gump'

5. 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

6. 'It's a Wonderful Life'

7. 'The Greatest Showman'

8. 'Elf'

9. 'The Sound of Music'

10. 'Paddington 2'

11. 'The Holiday'

12. 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

13. 'Finding Nemo'

14. 'Groundhog Day'

15. 'Billy Elliot'

16. 'School of Rock'

17. 'Moana'

18. 'Legally Blonde'

19. 'The Devil Wears Prada'

20. 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

21. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'

22. Singin' in the Rain'

23. Zootopia'

24. Up'