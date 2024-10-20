Luca Guadagnino to direct new American Psycho film

Luca Guadagnino will direct a new ‘American Psycho’ film.

The 53-year-old filmmaker is working on a new movie version of the Bret Easton Ellis novel, which was previously adapted for the big screen in 2000 with Christian Bale in the starring role.

Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson in a statement: "We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Z. Burns is working on the script for the new movie, which would not be a remake but is said to be a new take on the novel.

Frenesy Films will produce the movie, while Sam Pressman of Pressman Films — whose father, Edward R. Pressman, produced the 2000 movie — is executive producing the new version.

'American Psycho' tells the violent story of an image-obsessed investment banker who is also a serial killer.

Guadagnino’s most recent release is 'Challengers', starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Fast. 'Queer', starring Daniel Craig will be released next month and he is currently in postproduction on 'After the Hunt', with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

Last year, Guadagnino was linked to a miniseries adaptation of Ellis’s recent novel 'The Shards' for HBO but he reportedly exited the project.