Luca Guadagnino’s DC film ‘Sgt. Rock’ has reportedly been shelved.

Luca Guadagnino's DC flick Sgt. Rock has reportedly been cancelled

The 53-year-old director had been working on the comic book movie with his ‘Challengers’ and ‘Queer’ collaborator Justin Kuritzkes, though TheWrap has now claimed the project is no longer going ahead at DC Studios.

The outlet reports ‘Sgt. Rock’s cancellation was due to its scheduling, with the film seemingly needing to have started production this summer in the UK due to its reliance on exterior shoots - though the movie is said to have not been able to make the deadline.

TheWrap added ‘Sgt. Rock’s budget - which was reportedly set at under $70 million - was likely not an issue and did not factor into its supposed cancellation.

While both TheWrap and The Hollywood Reporter claim ‘Sgt. Rock’ has been shelved, Deadline has said the movie’s pre-production has simply halted, with principal photography now aiming to start next summer.

In the original comics, the titular Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier and battlefield hero. The character has been the subject of multiple failed movie adaptations, with Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger previously linked to the role.

Daniel Craig was initially attached to reunite with his ‘Queer’ director and portray the titular character in ‘Sgt. Rock’, though was said to have exited the project in February.

Then, Colin Farrell reportedly entered talks to take the lead role, even though the actor is already a part of the DC cinematic universe, with him playing The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ and the eponymous HBO spin-off show.

While ‘Sgt. Rock’ is possibly no longer happening, Guadagnino is still working on a new ‘American Psycho’ movie - with the filmmaker recently teasing “the script is coming out very handsomely” for the flick.

Appearing in a video segment at CinemaCon earlier this month, Guadagnino said: “We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ ‘American Psycho’, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much.

“[Writer Scott Z. Burns] is doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely.”

Although Guadagnino didn’t reveal any of the cast for his ‘American Psycho’ movie, the director teased he was currently in “conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads”.

Last December, it was reported Austin Butler would play Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’ - a role previously held by Christian Bale in the 2000 film adaptation.

The new film won’t be a direct remake of the 2000 movie, with Guadagnino’s version poised to be a new take on the story that will have a more significant erotic emphasis than the original picture.

Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson previously described the director as the “perfect visionary” to helm the new cinematic iteration of ‘American Psycho’.

He said in a statement: “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”