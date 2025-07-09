Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux have joined cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Lucy Liu is believed to have joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada sequel

The actors have been added to the line-up of the sequel to the 2006 film alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci while Variety reports B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet have also joined the project.

The original film - which is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Lauren Weisberger - followed Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist who starts working for formidable Runway magazine boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

The sequel is believed to take up the story as Priestly deals with issues relating to the decline in magazine publishing and faces off with her former assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion group in control of much-needed advertising revenue that could save the publication.

The project is believed to have started filming - with location shoots planned for New York City and Italy - ahead of a planned 2026 release.

David Frankel - who directed the 2006 film - is back on board for the sequel along with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Kenneth Branagh was previously reported to have joined the cast, playing Priestly's husband.

Blunt previously suggested that filming would kick off this month and that there will be some "beef" between her alter-ego and Streep's character.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "[Streep and I are] so mean to each other in every movie [they] do".

"We always have beef with each other. I don't know what it is. Let's hope we remedy it. I'm not sure!"

However, the actress admitted she doesn't know what her character Emily is up to now as she remained coy about giving away any plot details.

She said: "I don't know. Where is [Emily]? I don't know Can you tell I'm skirting the issue? Can you tell I'm not telling you anything?"

Blunt also noted that she had no idea that she would ever return to the role that started her career almost 20 years ago.

She added: "No. Twenty years ago, in a blink, it's gone by."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on July 1 2026.