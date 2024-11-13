Lucy Liu would "never say no" to another 'Charlie's Angels' movie.

Lucy Liu is open to another Charlie's Angels movie

The 55-year-old actress portrayed Alex Munday in the 2000 film adaptation of the hit 1970s TV series and again in 2003's 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' and while she doesn't think it likely that she, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore will be asked to return to their characters for a third time, it is something she'd be open to.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I don’t hear much of anything until it actually happens.

"I’m never going to say no to that. But I would be surprised to hear anything that gets done or undone. You just never know until it happens.”

While Lucy enjoyed playing a "strong" female character in the series, she insisted there was never supposed to be anything "serious" about the movies.

She reflected: “Being in a movie where there are three women together that were strong and also having fun and just sort of taking the p***. That’s just sort of what it was. It wasn’t supposed to be anything that serious.”

Last year, Lucy appeared on Drew's eponymous talk show, and the 49-year-old host admitted her friend had been much more "dedicated" to the training they had to do for the action films than she and Cameron had been.

She said: "You were so dedicated and me and Cameron were both so naughty sometimes."

Lucy retorted in response: "She was so good. You weren’t! You were naughty."

But the 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' star admitted the training regime they had had to undertake had been gruelling and took a toll on their bodies.

She said: "I remember pain, and we were pretty bada**. I remember eight hours a day training, five days a week."

