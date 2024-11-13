Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly joined the cast of the next Christoper Nolan blockbuster.

Lupita Nyong’o is set to join the next Christopher Nolan movie

The 'Wild Robot' and '12 Years A Slave' actress is the latest big name to be attached to the mysterious movie from the 'Oppenheimer' director.

As reported by Deadline, Nyong'o will join Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in the star studded line-up.

The untitled film, which has been shrouded in secrecy with details being kept closely under wraps, is set to be released in July 2026.

Plot details and the genre are yet to be confirmed for the movie, with is being written and helmed by Nolan for Universal Pictures.

Filming is expected to get underway early next year.

Tom recently discussed how he signed up for the movie without knowing what it's actually about.

The 28-year-old actor told 'Good Morning America': "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited. And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Tom likened receiving the call to being cast as Spider-Man.

He explained: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited."

Nolan previously explained how he has constantly had to adapt as a director, and he's not actually made any of the ideas he had growing up.

In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: "As a young man, I had a list of, however many I'd worked out, 12 or 13 films... I had a lot of ideas and a lot of very specific things that I was going to do. And I look back and I haven't done any of them; they all changed.

"When you plan ahead too far in the movie business, you're not taking into account the shifting sands of culture under your feet... (Cinema) evolves. And part of your job as a filmmaker is to be open to being part of that evolution."