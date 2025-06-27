James Wan has teased SOULM8TE will be like “Fatal Attraction but with robots”.

The 48-year-old director is producing the upcoming M3GAN spin-off, and has now revealed SOULM8TE “embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the ‘90s”.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wan said: “SOULM8TE is basically set in the same AI world but seen through a more grown-up perspective, one that embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the '90s. It's like Fatal Attraction but with robots.”

The Conjuring filmmaker - who also wrote the story for SOULM8TE alongside Ingrid Bisu and Rafael Jordan - added the flick still has “that darkest sense of humour” from M3GAN and its sequel M3GAN 2.0, “but it’s really more grown-up”.

He explained: “It is hard to replicate that sassiness that M3GAN has, and we don't really want to do the same thing that we've done because M3GAN has fully stuck a claim to that style of humor, if you will.”

He added: “M3GAN, obviously, dabbles in the PG-13 world, the younger demographic. We always felt like there might be a more adult story to tell, and that's really what SOULM8TE is.”

In SOULM8TE, David Rysdahl stars as a grieving widower who turns to an AI android (Lily Sullivan) for comfort.

However, his quest to create a sentient companion takes a dark turn when the love-bot evolves into a lethal soulmate.

Allison Williams - who stars as Gemma in the M3GAN films and serves as executive producer on SOULM8TE - explained the concept of a love-bot mirrors the dark truth of reality.

She said: “It's already happening in parts of the world. These exist.

“So it felt irresistible to then say, if a M3GAN existed in our world, someone would take that tech and put it in the form of a female-bodied person whose sole purpose on the planet is to pleasure a person. We extrapolate from there.”

Williams stressed SOULM8TE - which has completed principal photography in New Zealand and is due to hit screens in January 2026 - would be separate to the M3GAN films despite being part of the same cinematic universe.

She said: “Here's how I would describe it: Everyone has already pictured it.

“When the first movie came out, we knew everyone was going to be imagining this, so we were like, ‘Don't do that to our girl.’

“We will give you a different person and a different story and an R-rated world to do this in. Let M3GAN be M3GAN, and leave her out of this completely.”

The next instalment of the horror series, M3GAN 2.0, releases on Friday (27.06.25), and will follow the titular robot after she is rebuilt by her creator Gemma (Williams) to battle the self-aware military android AMELIA, who is intent on an AI takeover (Ivanna Sakhno).

Looking to the future, Wan said the team is yet to seriously think about making a team-up movie with M3GAN, SOULM8TE and AMELIA, though were open to the idea.

He said: “The Avengers of the M3GAN universe? I haven't really thought about that, I got to be honest.

“We have joked about it, but we are not quite sure whether in that version, are they the villains or are they the good guys? We haven't crossed that path.”