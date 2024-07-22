Madonna offered a "great note" that changed 'Deadpool and Wolverine' for the better.

Madonna's Like a Prayer features in Deadpool and Wolverine

The 65-year-old singer - who has previously directed movies 'Filth and Wisdom' and 'W.E.' - was approached by the film's star Ryan Reynolds for permission to use her 1989 single 'Like A Prayer', and not only did she give her permission after he and director Shawn Levy offered an extensive pitch, she also gave some guidance on the best way to utilise the music.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Shawn admitted: "It did feel like we were meeting royalty."

Hailing the meeting "one of the great thrills" of his life, Ryan said: "Madonna doesn’t just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed.

“So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why.

"And she gave a great note. My God, she watched it and, I’m not kidding, she was like, ‘You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot-on and right.”

The 55-year-old director was happy to take Madonna's advice.

He said: “We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this one note. She had only one note, and it was a great note, and it made the sequence better.”

The filmmaker noted that one of the Queen of Pop's sons is a "big 'Deadpool' fan", and "she mentioned that that definitely was an advantage” in persuading her to let him use her classic track in the upcoming movie, which will also star Hugh Jackman.