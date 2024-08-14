Plans to make 'Mamma Mia 3' are already in the works.

Christine Baranski has starred in the film franchise

Christine Baranski - who has starred in the 'Mamma Mia' film franchise - has revealed that producer Judy Kramer is currently working on the next movie in the series.

The 72-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was in London with Judy Kramer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning 'Mamma Mia 3'. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!

"But, it’s not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Kramer makes things happen."

The 'Mamma Mia' franchise has featured the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard and Meryl Streep, and Christine believes that Judy has the pulling power to reunite the star-studded cast for a new movie.

The actress explained: "[Judy] made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together."

Christine is convinced that the next movie will prove to be a huge hit at the box office.

The Hollywood star - who plays the part of Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the franchise - said: "People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom.

"'Mamma Mia' made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.

"When I’m in Europe, I can’t tell you how many little girls want to be photographed with Tanya. It troubles me a little, that Tanya’s their favourite character. But, hey, we’re always attracted to that kind of snappy, sexy lady."

