Manny Jacinto will play Lindsay Lohan's husband in 'Freaky Friday 2'.

The 38-year-old former child star is reuniting with her screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, for a long-awaited sequel to the 2003 body-swap classic as Anna and Tess Coleman respectively but the actresses may have left fans disappointed after they revealed Chad Michael Murray's character Jake won't be wed to his former classmate.

Jamie told Entertainment Weekly: “Manny plays Lindsay’s husband. But that’s like as much as we can say."

Lindsay added: “Manny is lovely. So funny."

But the pair teased Chad still has a big role to play, even if Jake and Anna aren't together.

Jamie said: “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”

Lindsay recently admitted she "felt like a kid again" when she returned to the Walt Disney Studios set to shoot the film.

She told 'Nightline': “Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I have stayed in touch over the years.

“You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again."

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience.”

In the second movie, Lindsay's alter ego Anna will be all grown up with a child of her own and a new stepdaughter to contend with.

The cast also includes new additions Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will return.