Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s romance fantasy ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ has been delayed.

Margot Robbie's upcoming movie has been delayed

The movie had been slated for release on May 9 but will now hit cinemas on September 19 instead after Sony adjusted its film schedule.

According to Variety, Sony decided to delay the film in order to avoid competition with A24’s ‘Friendship’ - which will star Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson - and Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’.

Sources also told the outlet Sony opted to push back the picture to September as that month is filled with horror flicks and male-centric movies, allowing the female-led ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ to stand out more.

As a result of the delay, ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ will be released on the same day as 20th Century Studios’ comedy/drama ‘Ella McCay’, starring Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson and Ayo Edebiri.

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ - which will also feature Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater - is described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them”.

Directed by ‘After Yang’ filmmaker Kogonada, ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ was written by ‘The Menu’ scribe Seth Reiss, who also serves as producer alongside Youree Henley, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin.

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ will mark Robbie’s first feature film as a performer since her 2023 smash-hit ‘Barbie’, in which she played the titular role.

Reflecting on the film, the 34-year-old actress said she hoped ‘Barbie’ would stand the test of time and continue to be watched for years to come.

She told IndieWire: “For a movie to stand the test of time is always the goal. And there are movies I still watch, we all rewatch movies from 20, 30, 50, 60 years ago that feel as potent today as it did back then.

“And that’s the mark of a great film. So I really do hope that ‘Barbie’ is appreciated and still feels relevant in decades to come.”

‘Barbie’ - which was directed by Greta Gerwig and also starred Ryan Gosling - captured the imagination of audiences when it hit the screen in 2023 and saw cinemagoers flock to the theatre dressed in pink.

Given its colossal impact, ’The Wolf of Wall Street’ star said she believed ‘Barbie’ was the first film to leave such a mark on pop culture since the ‘Harry Potter’ series, which concluded nearly 14 years ago.

Margot explained: “There still doesn't feel like a comparison of a movie that hit the zeitgeist in the way that this did, whilst having pretty spicy cultural conversations, while also injecting a huge amount of joy, whilst also being at this budget size.

“There was such a confluence of elements in this scenario that I can't think of, ‘OK, when's the last time I walked through a movie theatre and saw people dressing up to go the cinema?’ The ‘Harry Potter’ films?”