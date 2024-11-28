Margot Robbie is clueless as to why her and Brad Pitt’s movie ‘Babylon’ was a box office flop.

The 34-year-old actress and the 60-year-old Hollywood star starred as Nellie LaRoy and Jack Conrad in Damien Chazelle’s 2022 historical black comedy drama, and the ‘Barbie’ star still can’t fathom why it wasn’t such a big hit with cinemagoers and is still hopeful that it will follow in the footsteps of 1994 prison drama ‘Shawshank Redemption’ and become a cult classic years later.

During an appearance on the 'Talking Pictures' podcast, host Ben Mankiewicz said he couldn't understand why people disliked the flick – which made an abysmal $64.9 million worldwide - so much.

Margot agreed: “I am still saying that. “I love it.”

She continued: “I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can’t figure out why people hated it.

“I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, ‘Wait, Babylon didn’t do well at the time?’ Like when you hear that Shawshank Redemption was a failure at the time and you’re like, ‘How is that possible?’”

Margot has recently signed up to star in Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation.

The ‘Birds of Prey’ star will appear in the upcoming film alongside ‘Saltburn’ star Jacob Elordi, 27, with the pair set to play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in the latest film version of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, as per Variety.

Jacob’s signing means the movie will be packed with stars who featured in 38-year-old Emerald’s ‘Saltburn’ film – and its star Barry Keoghan, 32, is also said to be interested in a part.

The movie will be written, directed and produced by Emerald, who is reuniting with Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley’s production company LuckyChap on the project – the firm behind her 2020 film ‘Promising Young Woman’, which won the writer an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Emerald also had a role in LuckyChap’s $1.4 billion-grossing and Academy Award-winning ‘Barbie’ movie, which Margot produced.

Variety reported ‘Wuthering Heights’ is now in pre-production and is gearing up for a 2025 shoot in Britain.

Emerald told fans in July an adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’ would be her third feature film, posting the announcement on social media with the message: “Be with me always – take any form – drive me mad – a line from the novel.

Barry Keoghan told Variety: “Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I’m there. She’s incredible.”

Margot said: “Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot.

“She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story.

“That’s the watercooler moment – the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”