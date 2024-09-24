Margot Robbie has signed up to star in Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation.

The ‘Barbie’ actress, 34, will appear in the upcoming film alongside ‘Saltburn’ star Jacob Elordi, 27, with the pair set to play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in the latest film version of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, Variety has reported.

Jacob’s signing means the movie will be packed with stars who featured in 38-year-old Emerald’s ‘Saltburn’ film – and its star Barry Keoghan, 31, is also said to be interested in a part.

The movie will be written, directed and produced by Emerald, who is reuniting with production company LuckyChap on the project – the firm behind her 2020 film ‘Promising Young Woman’, which won the writer an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Emerald also had a role in LuckyChap’s $1.4 billion-grossing and Academy Award-winning ‘Barbie’ movie, which Margot produced.

Variety reported ‘Wuthering Heights’ is now in pre-production and is gearing up for a 2025 shoot in Britain.

Emerald told fans in July an adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’ would be her third feature film, posting the announcement on social media with the message: “Be with me always – take any form – drive me mad – a line from the novel.

Actor Barry Keoghan has told Variety he would be interested in a part in the movie, saying: “Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I’m there. She’s incredible.”

Margot has told Variety about Emerald’s work: “Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot.

“She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story.

“That’s the watercooler moment – the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”