Mark Wahlberg will next star in Play Dirty

The 53-year-old actor stars in the upcoming thriller film - which follows the revenge of a professional thief who is double-crossed and left for dead - that is directed by Shane Black and described the movie as being a mix between classic heist flick 'The Italian Job' and the 1995 thriller that starred Al Pacino.

He told Collider: "For me, it's like ' The Italian Job' meets ' Heat'. It's got the action, it's got the high stakes, it's got the humor, it's got these great characters, the best Shane Black dialogue. I waited a long time to get a script like that. Any time we talked about, 'Okay, what's the kind of movie you wanna do as an actor if we're talking a big, giant commercial movie?' And ' Lethal Weapon' is always right there, and some of the other films that Shane has written, so I couldn't have been more happy. Hopefully he was as happy as I was with the experience!"

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that 'Get Out' star LaKeith Stanfield will play Grofield, who is the partner-in-crime of Mark's character, whilst 'Parenthood' actress Rosa Salazar and 'The Purge' actor Dermot Mulroney are amongst the other names who fill out the cast list.

Meanwhile, Mark announced plans to make a reboot of the classic sci-fi movie 'The Six Million Dollar' man around a decade ago, and despite various delays and frustrations, he has revealed that he remains committed to the project.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Mark joked: "You know, I have one superhero movie in mind, and it's 'The Six Billion Dollar Man', formally known as 'The Six Million Dollar Man', gone up due to inflation.

"It's grounded, and it's plausible, real. You know, there is lots of bionics technology and science happening right now. So this is something that has all the wish fulfilment of a superhero, incredible things.

"But I don't have to wear one of those suits. I don't have the confidence to walk around in one of those suits."