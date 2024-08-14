Mark Wahlberg remains determined to make 'The Six Million Dollar Man'.

Mark Wahlberg is determined to make the movie

The 53-year-old actor announced plans to make a reboot of the classic sci-fi movie around a decade ago, and despite various delays and frustrations, Mark has revealed that he remains committed to the project.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Mark joked: "You know, I have one superhero movie in mind, and it's 'The Six Billion Dollar Man', formally known as 'The Six Million Dollar Man', gone up due to inflation.

"It's grounded, and it's plausible, real. You know, there is lots of bionics technology and science happening right now. So this is something that has all the wish fulfilment of a superhero, incredible things.

"But I don't have to wear one of those suits. I don't have the confidence to walk around in one of those suits."

By contrast, Mark previously admitted that he was struggling to get the project off the ground.

The Hollywood star believes that he has "an amazing screenplay" in the works - but he's been frustrated by all of the delays he's faced over the years.

Speaking to Collider in 2020, Mark quipped: "I think we’re about to call it … by the time it comes out, we’re going to call it 'Sixty-year-old Six Billion Dollar Man'. We’ll have to change the title then, at least then you’ll know why.

"You know it’s one of those things we just have to get right. I think we have an amazing idea; we’ll have an amazing screenplay. We’re supposed to get it this Friday, so I’m thinking this week, and hopefully, we’ll then, you know, pick a start date and a release date and go make the movie."