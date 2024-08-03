Matt Dillon shares a close "bond" with his 'Outsiders' co-stars.

Matt Dillon has remained close to his co-stars

The 60-year-old actor starred in the coming-of-age crime drama alongside the likes of Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Diane Lane, and Matt has admitted that he remains close to a lot of his former co-stars.

The actor told Total Film magazine: "I am always happy to see Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise and C. Thomas Howell; I felt I developed a bond with the actors who came on that journey with me."

Matt still has fond memories of shooting the movie, likening it to "being in college".

He said: "I remember there were high jinks in the hotel we were staying in but I was not the instigator. You get a bunch of young guys in their late teens and early 20s and of course it's going to be like being in college."

The 1983 movie was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and Matt relished working with the legendary filmmaker.

The actor shared: "It was great to work with him on 'The Outsiders', but I got much closer to him on 'Rumble Fish'.

"Looking back, he was just so filled with life, enthusiasm and energy. Francis is a brilliant visual filmmaker but he's really in love with the people who populate his films. He has such a great affection for the characters in his stories."

Meanwhile, Matt previously revealed that he's always tried to follow his "own path" in the movie business.

The veteran actor told Parade magazine: "I don't know how else to do it. l only know how to be true to myself.

"I mean, there are times when I wish I were more ambitious about this or that. But you have to follow your own path. It’s what I aspire to do."