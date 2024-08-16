Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber have joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller 'Caught Stealing'.

The 'House of the Dragon' star, 41, and 'Asteroid City' actor, 56, join Austin Butler, 32, Zoë Kravitz, 35, and Regina King, 53, in the flick, as reported by Deadline.

'Elvis' star Austin plays Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s NYC.

The Sony Pictures movie is based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston.

Darren recently told Deadline: "I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of New York City (NYC) filmmakers."

Charlie has adapted the screenplay with Darren's Protozoa Pictures producing.

Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, said: "Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity to not be a part of."

Former Doctor Who, Matt plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon', currently airing, and recently admitted he found it "difficult" filming without Emma D'Arcy.

Although his co-star - who uses they/them pronouns - plays his on-screen wife Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, they have much fewer scenes together in the second season than they did in the first, and they both missed working together.

Matt told Variety: “It was difficult to do it without them because I love them — a person of real depth and sardonic humour and fierce intellect.”

Emma added: “It was kind of rubbish! The man has incredibly high standards, so you at least have a chance of the work being satisfying. I have petitioned for more time next season.”

The former 'Crown' actor also admitted he needs to find more "balance" in his life when he's working.

He said: “I’m quite dedicated when I work, and it becomes a solitary experience. I probably need more balance.

"I get tunnel vision — I don’t think I make enough room for a life.”