Matthew Goode’s 'dark pitch' ruined his Bond chances

Matthew Goode’s “really dark’ pitch got him dropped from James Bond auditions.

Before Daniel Craig was cast as the suave spy in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’, a host of actors including Henry Cavill, Rupert Friend and Sam Worthington were tipped for the part and Goode, 47, has admitted he didn’t even get an audition after his meeting with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli went terribly wrong.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Matthew shared: “I didn’t audition. I went in and met Barbara [Broccoli]. It was quite a funny one because - and she’s gorgeous and just a lovely, lovely person - she was like, ‘So what’s your idea for Bond?’ And I was like, ‘My idea for Bond. We’ve gotta take it back to the books, you know? Really, we absolutely have to make this guy an alcoholic, a drug addict. He hates himself. He hates women. He hates a lot of people. He’s in deep pain. He’s brilliant at killing people.'

“I think by the end of the interview, she was like, ‘Mhmm. Next.’ I wanted to make it really dark, but what I should have said was, ‘But also incredibly charming.'”

Meanwhile, Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson sold the creative rights to the Bond franchise to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year.

Denis Villeneuve has been announced as the director of the next movie but a successor to Craig has yet to be appointed.