Matthew Lillard has revealed that the 'Five Nights At Freddy's' sequel will be filming in October.

The 54-year-old actor is best known for starring as Shaggy Rogers in the 'Scooby-Doo' franchise but received further recognition when he played a serial killer in the 2023 horror and revealed on the YouTube series 'JayBee and Milly' that the sequel will begin shooting in October.

When asked by host Dan Farrell whether he would be interested in making a cameo in Netflix's upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' project, he said: "We are journeymen on a career path… sure, I would love to… in some way, honor the original show, to give fans something fun. I’m available. I’m doing a TV show right now, I’m doing 'FNAF' in October, but I’m available. If anyone wants me, they can find me if they need me."

The sequel to 'Five Nights At Freddy's - which is based on the video game series of the same name - currently had a release date of 5 December 2025 and Josh Hutcherson is expected to return to his leading role of Mike Schmidt.

Meanwhile, Matthew has played the role of Shaggy in both live-action versions of 'Scooby-Doo' - in which he starred opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. - and also voiced the part in cartoon iterations since 2009 but insisted that he is not a voice actor by trade and that Hollywood moguls should stop stunt casting famous names into animated projects.

He said: "It's a totally different set of tools, voice actors are incredible and I'd like to be super clear - I do one voice really well and everything else I suck at! I don't consider myself a voice actor. When you put voice actors in a movie versus a celebrity, is night and day. Celebrities are terrible, in my opinion, in animated films. Terrible.

"And all those films should go to people who do it for a living because their skillset is incredible. Hollywood uses celebrities to sell tickets and it lessens the quality of the film."