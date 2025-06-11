Matthew Lillard wants to be known as more than Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

The 55-year-old actor - who has been married to Heather Helm since 2000 and has Addison, 22, Macey, 20, as well as 17-year-old Liam with her - starred as a member of the famed mystery-solving gang when the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon was made into a live-action blockbuster in 2002, but insisted that despite everything else he has done, that is the only thing his fans want to talk about.

He told ScreenRant: "I'm an entrepreneur, I've got two businesses I've started, I've started a 501(c)(3), I'm the father of a queer kid, I have two other kids, one just graduated college and was awarded this award for being the graduate of note in her art department.

"I am an eternal soccer father. I feel like there is no way to know somebody by what you see, and the reality is that I am everything else other. It's amazing, but people will come up and be like, 'Oh my God, Shaggy!' I'm like, 'No. Played Shaggy 23 years ago, 25 years ago."

Matthew is now starring as Gus Wilfong in the new sci-fi drama that tells the story of Charles Krantz's (Tom Hiddleston) life in reverse and recalled his emotional response when he saw the final cut for the first time.

He said: "For me, I cried the first time I saw it, and I was like, 'What made me cry?'

"It's not tears of endearment. Somebody's dying, or you've got this moment in The Champ, where this boy is hugging his father as he dies. You're moved to tears, and I'm not really sure why it's so emotional, but it's a movie that washes over you instead of manipulating you."

The Hollywood star added that he and his wife ended up having a lengthy conversation about what they had seen in the film.

He said: "I will tell you, the next day, my wife and I were still talking about what things meant. It's one of the things that you're sort of being enveloped by a film instead of it laying and placating you, it makes you think, it makes you engage."