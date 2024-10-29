Matthew Lillard would like to return to the 'Scream' franchise - even though his character was supposedly killed off.

Matthew Lillard appeared in the first Scream film in 1996

The 54-year-old actor played the role of Stu in the first installment of the spoof horror franchise and plans to bring his character back to life were "justifiably" shelved following the Columbine High School massacre of 1999 but he still "dreams" that one day he could return.

He told MovieWeb: "On 'The Drew Barrymore Show', I said that was Stu was still alive. I don't know anyone who has ever said 'I don't want any part in this franchise ever again!' There's a world in which he is alive. In the third sequel, he was running kids from prison and having kids do horrible things, and the reason that didn't happen was because Columbine High School happened right before we went into production and, justifiably so, they changed the story of it all.

"So there's a world in which Kevin [Williamson, screenwriter] thought he was alive. I would love him to be alive, it would make sense, but at the end of the day, 'Scream' does not need Matthew Lillard in it. A boy can dream."

Meanwhile, the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' star is also known for voting the role of Shaggy in the 'Scooby-Doo' film series and noted that he used to strain himself to do the famous voice when it started but it he has gone "easier" on himself in recent years.

He said: "I have never deeply considered the long-term ramifications of doing that Shaggy voice, buit's so easy for me to do. Early on, I would scream myself hoarse to get that scratchy voice but you can't do a whole movie like that, let alone two movies, let alone 20 years.

"I do it relatively easily now. It doesn't feel like its detrimental, the good news is that right now 'Scooby' goes in fits and starts. We've had a long stretch of not doing any so maybe it comes back and I'll address it as it gets bad."

