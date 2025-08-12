Max Minghella is in talks to star in Clayface.

Max Minghella is in talks for Clayface

The Handmaid's Tale actor is set to join Tom Rhys Harries - who takes the title role in James Watkins' upcoming movie - and Naomi Ackie in the comic book movie centred around the Batman villain, though Deadline reports he hasn't yet closed a deal.

It is currrently unclear what role Max is in line to play.

The body horror thriller is focused on the supervillain and his appearance-altering powers, with comparisons to the feel and structure of 1986 classic The Fly.

That film followed a relationship between a scientist (Jeff Goldblum) fused with the DNA of a fly, and the journalist (Geena Davis) writing about the discovery.

For Clayface, a B-movie actor's life is changed for ever when his face gets disfigured by a gangster.

He desperately seeks out a scientist for help, and while the experiment is initially a success, things take a sinister turn.

The film is slated to shoot at Warner Bros. Leavesden studio in the UK later this year as it marches towards its September 2026 release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clayface will be a “stripped down movie”, with a budget of approximately $40 million.

DC Studios boss and Superman director James Gunn recently opened up on his vision for the wider cinematic universe, and insisted there can't be a set style or genre across each film.

He told CBS Mornings: "We’ve got Clayface, which is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film.

"That’s one of the things we want to do. There’s not a company style. It’s not like every movie is going to be like Superman.

"The artists — the directors and the writers — each one will bring their own sense to it… "That’s what we want to bring to the films because we don’t want people to get bored. We want to invigorate people."

Gunn and fellow DC Studios chief Peter Safran will produce Clayface, along with Lynn Harris and The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, while Chantal Nong will executive produce.

Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan wrote the first version of the screenplay, with Hossein Amini pitching with additional drafts.