Halle Berry is willing to make more horror films after Never Let Go

The 58-year-old actress is returning to the genre after over two decades in the new picture – with her last horror project being 2003's 'Gothika' - and has now revealed she would be open to starring in more scary flicks in the future.

When Bloody Disgusting asked Berry why she hadn’t looked for more projects in the genre before, she said: "I don't know, because those are films I really do love to watch! I’m a really big psychological thriller and horror film fan. So I don’t know! Maybe I’ll do more."

The actress stars as a mother of twins who is convinced that a mysterious evil force has engulfed the globe and attempts to protect her two boys by locking them away from the world and getting them to remain physically connected to her at all times.

Berry explained her character's strict rules came "from a place of love" for her two sons because she knew there would be devastating consequences for them if they didn't toe the line.

The actress explained: "She’s walking a line of toughness but what’s the opposite of that? Well, they perish. And I think if they were truly harmed, that’s unthinkable for her. So that’s where the toughness comes from. It really generates from a place of love.

"And that’s what I connected to when I had to play those tough moments, or those harsh moments. Deep down it was her sense of love for these boys that made her desperately want to protect them. And protect them from some of the hardships of what she’s had to deal with in her life.

"Like in the old world before we’re dropped into this movie. She knows better than anyone what that tough world out there can do to you."

Reflecting on the movie, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' actress explained she was attracted to the projects because it felt "different" from others in the genre.

She said:"[Horror] is one of my favorite genres of movies, but this one felt different for me. There are some things that feel familiar, but you’ve never seen a Black mama with her two Black sons in the middle of the woods tied to a rope to a house, you know?

"And the generational trauma of it all! The spiritual and religious aspects of it. All of that made it new for me and something interesting in the space so that’s what made me want to dip my toe back in to the genre."