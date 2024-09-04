Lacey Chabert had "no idea" she would still be making Hallmark movies.

Lacey Chabert has become a staple of Hallmark movies since she found fame in Mean Girls

The 41-year-old actress has just finished filming her 40th film for the television network but admitted as she heads up 'Celebrations with Lacey Chabert' for the station that when she did 'Elevator Girl' in 2010 that she would still be with the company today.

She told Collider: "I had no idea when I did my first hallmark movie, 'Elevator Girl', many years ago, that I'd be sitting here talking about now an unscripted show. They've all meant so much to me. People say that the movies bring them joy. I hope people realize how much joy they brought to my life.

"I love telling these stories. I think they're all very relatable, and we hope to create characters that our audience can see themselves in and to tell stories about the human heart and what it means to be a part of a community."

The actress - who is best known for starring as Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 classic 'Mean Girls' alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Tina Fey - has appeared in dozens of holiday-themed films for the network and likes to reminisce about her on Christmas memories whenever she takes on a role.

She said: "That's what I get drawn into in the scripts, and I read a lot of different scripts and story ideas, and I'm most drawn and attracted to the ones that remind me of some of my Christmas memories and bring back that nostalgia.

"It’s such a good feeling. Some of my best memories growing up in my childhood were around the holidays, and when we get to infuse the movie with that feeling, I think that's what resonates with me personally."