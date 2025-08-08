Michael Bay will no longer direct Fast and Loose.

The 60-year-old filmmaker has departed the upcoming action movie amid creative differences with lead star and producer Will Smith - who he first worked with on his debut feature Bad Boys in 1995 - and Netflix are now on the look out for a new director to keep the project on track and begin filming in October.

According to Deadline, Michael wanted more emphasis on the action elements of the film, while King Richard star Will was keen to lean into the comedic moments.

The movie will tell the story of a guy who wakes up in Tijuana with no memory.

He then slowly starts to remember certain things about his life, and comes to the conclusion he has been living a double-life - as an undercover CIA agent and a crime boss.

Will is producing the project alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North.

Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson have penned the script.

Despite Michael's departure from Fast and Loose, he still has a busy time ahead as he is in negotiations with Paramount about making a new Transformers film and he is also working on OutRun, a video game adaptation which will star Sydney Sweeney.

The original OutRun game launched in 1986, and challenged players to dodge traffic and reach their destination before time runs out.

The game pioneered a new genre of driving games, and spawned several other instalments, such as OutRunners in 1993 and OutRun Online Arcade in 2009.

And last month, it was revealed he is to collaborate with Cynthia Erivo on Saturation Point, a movie adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s 2024 sci-fi novel of the same name, for Universal Pictures.

Erivo will be producing under her Edith’s Daughter banner alongside Solome Williams, while the director and Brad Fuller will produce through Platinum Dunes.

Saturation Point is a gripping climate thriller set in a future where parts of Earth have become so hot and humid that human survival is nearly impossible.

When a mission goes into one of these extreme zones, Dr. Jasmine Marks is tasked with leading the high-stakes search and rescue effort.

But the deeper she ventures, the more she realises the dangers are far greater than expected - and her corporate employers may be hiding the truth. To make matters worse, not all intelligent life in the zone is human.

Minnie Schedeen is set to write the script for Saturation Point alongside Tchaikovsky, while Alex Ginno is due to executive produce for Platinum Dunes.