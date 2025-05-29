The Michael Jackson biopic is facing another delay.

Jaafar Jackson is set to star as the singer in the movie, but Lionsgate have now confirmed the film will not be released as originally scheduled in 2025.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, it is now expected to premiere after April 1, 2026, according to Variety.

The update was shared by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call.

He said in a statement: “In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the three-and-a-half hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy and timing in the next few weeks.

“I would note that it is likely we will move ‘Michael’ out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal 2027 slate.”

The biopic stars 27-year-old Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late singer, and marks his first major acting role.

While ‘Michael’ had been a centrepiece of Lionsgate’s 2023 CinemaCon presentation, no footage was shown at this year’s event. The film’s initial release was planned for 3 October 2025.

But Variety last month reported the project may be split into two parts, contributing to the postponement.

Filming for ‘Michael’ wrapped principal photography in May 2024, but the script, written by John Logan, is currently undergoing revisions ahead of planned reshoots.

The production carries a reported budget of around $155 million.

In addition to Jaafar, the cast features 54-year-old Colman Domingo and 53-year-old Nia Long as Michael Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Miles Teller, 37, plays John Branca, the artist’s longtime attorney and advisor.

And Larenz Tate, 48, will appear as Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, while 34-year-old Laura Harrier plays Suzanne de Passe, a pioneering female music executive.

Kat Graham, 35, portrays Diana Ross.

The ensemble cast also includes 28-year-old Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, 54-year-old Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, and 36-year-old Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Michael and Quincy Jones famously collaborated on the albums Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987.)