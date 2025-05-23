The Michael Jackson biopic is set for 22 days of additional photography.

Michael Jackson biopic set for additional shoot

'Michael' - which is being made with the cooperation of the late singer's family and stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role – will undertake more shooting in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes amid recent reports that it could be split into two movies, with sources claiming the upcoming June shoot will be an attempt to expand what was originally half of the film, into one full feature.

Insiders have told THR that the “new film will now end with Jackson leaving the Jackson 5 after the release of his first solo album, “Off the Wall’.”

The film was originally due for release in 2026 but it has now been pushed to 2027 as studio Lionsgate explores options as to whether it should stay as one film or become a multi-part story.

During a call about quarterly earnings, Deadline reported Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson said: “At the end, when you look at the music library, when you look at what Michael Jackson was able to deliver in terms of music and contributions to art, whether or not that can be fit into one movie comfortably or not is a question that we are absolutely asking.

“We’ll be ready to answer more specifically in the coming weeks.”

Adam's comments came in response to a question about why the film had been delayed, noting CEO Jon Feltheimer had referenced a three-and-a-half hour cut in his opening remarks.

Adam added: “Any number of the biggest motion pictures over the last ten or 20 years have had first cuts of movies that were well in excess three and a half hours.

“And when Jon mentioned the footage, it wasn’t a cut, it was an accumulation of scenes that we’ve seen.”

Jon had explained the film was being pushed back during the conference call.

He said: “In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the 3 and a half hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy and timing in the next few weeks. I would note that it is likely we will move Michael out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal 27 slate."