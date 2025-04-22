Michael B. Jordan thinks “it might be too early” to discuss a ‘Sinners’ sequel.

Michael B. Jordan has admitted 'it might be too early' to think about a Sinners sequel

The 38-year-old actor stars in director Ryan Coogler’s horror flick as identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack, though has insisted now is not the time to start thinking about what comes next.

Speaking about a possible sequel with Deadline, Jordan said: “Early in the count for that one, man, but it is a testament to the characters in the world Ryan created.

“The world that exists in the history of Black American culture and the Deep South. When you watch good movies, you want to see where they’re going next, and curious what happened before. And we want to see how they got there.

“To me, what you said means we made something that will resonate with people, but it might be too early to get into all that.”

The ‘Creed’ star added Coogler was going to be “kicking his shoes off” before embarking on his next project, while he found portraying the twin brothers was “such a mountain to climb”.

He said: “I know Ryan’s kicking his shoes off, maybe just for a second, before he jumps into the next big thing that he’s got cooking.

“This twin stuff, man, it was such a mountain to climb. For me, the technical aspect of shooting, this was pretty intense as well. And kudos to this credible cast.”

‘Sinners’ - which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku - follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they return to their Mississippi hometown to escape their troubled past and start afresh, only to find a darker threat lurking, ready to pull them back in.

Reflecting on playing two characters, Jordan explained Smoke and Stack made up two halves of a brain, though still had their own separate identities.

He said: “We loved that idea and tried to establish that where we could. They hated being apart from each other.

“The twins didn’t like separating, so we wanted to show them separating in this movie for a minute. And the difference between the two, how the world reacts to them.

“Their reputation and legend was loud and went far, but also how they assess situations and how they handle them is a bit different.”

The ‘Black Panther’ star added playing twin brothers was “a long-winding layered process”, and he had met with some real identical twins to ensure his portrayal of Smoke and Stack felt genuine.

He said: “Being able to talk to other identical twins and get a baseline and see what was the common denominator in a lot of their dynamics growing up as kids was important.

“You have some thick as thieves, you have some that wanted to be different, that didn’t want to be a twin at one point of their childhood.

“Maybe they’re not as close as Smoke and Stack in their adult lives. Others still share the same email address or have the same cell phone or same bank account, and live in the same place.

“Finding out where Smoke and Stack fall into that was important to me.”