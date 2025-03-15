Michael B Jordan wants to make 'Creed IV' with Jonathan Majors.

The pair co-starred in 2023'S 'Creed III', directed by Jordan, before Majors was found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment of his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari in 2024 but Michael says he hopes the pair can work together in the future.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would love to make 'Creed IV' together — among other projects."

Other stars have also advocated for Majors' return to Hollywood after he was sacked by Marvel following his conviction.

Whoopi Goldberg said: "He was arrested. He went to court. He did what he was supposed to do. I’m not sure what else there is.”

Matthew McConaughey, who co-starred with Jonathan in the 2018 crime drama 'White Boy Rick', said: “I’ve known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man and an actor. I believe in him.”

Major is planning a Hollywood comeback and revealed he has been in talks for a superhero movie.

He said: "No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story. I’m glad to be reading.”

He has also been linked to an independent revenge thriller 'Merciless', to be directed by Martin Villeneuve, brother of Denis.

Speaking about his career resurgence, he said: “Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week.”