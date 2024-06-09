Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald have joined the cast of 'Superman'.

Director James Gunn currently has the movie - which will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane - in production in Atlanta, and he has been taking steps to fill out the supporting cast for the project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mikaela - who previously worked with the director on films including 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The Belko Experiment' - will play Cat Grant, who was depicted in the comic books as a gossip columnist who has her eyes set on Clark. The character most notably appeared in CW's 'Supergirl', where she was played by Calista Flockhart.

Meanwhile, screen newcomer Christopher will play Ron Troupe, one of the Daily Planet's best reporters who, in the comic books, goes on to have a son with Lois' sister, Lucy Lane.

Their casting comes days after it was announced former 'Saturday Night Live' star Beck Bennett was set to play self-serving reporter Steve Lombard.

The film, which is set for release in July 2025, is set to have a number of classic supporting 'Superman' characters including Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) and Daily Planet editor in chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce).

In addition, Nicholas Hoult will play villain Lex Luthor, while a number of other DC heroes will appear.

Edi Gathegi is on board as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan will play Metamorpho, Isabela Merced is Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion is to star Guy Gardner and The Engineer will be portrayed by María Gabriela de Faría.

Gunn's 'Superman' will be the first solo Superman project in more than a decade following 2013's Man of Steel.

It was originally titled 'Superman: Legacy' but the director announced in February that the movie, which will kick off a reboot of the DC Universe under the guidance of him and Peter Safran, would simply be called 'Superman'.

Alongside a photo of what appeared to be a close-up of the Superman suit, he wrote on Instagram: “Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.(sic)"