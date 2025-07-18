Rachel Brosnahan "was a real champion" for Mikaela Hoover on the set of Superman.

Mikaela Hoover has heaped praise on Rachel Brosnahan

The 41-year-old actress plays gossip columnist Cat Grant in the new superhero movie, and Mikaela has heaped praise on her co-star, revealing that they developed a close bond during the shoot.

Mikaela told People: "I got the opportunity to get the closest to Rachel and I value that friendship so much. She was a real champion for me through this entire movie, and I will be grateful to her for that."

Mikaela also praised director James Gunn for helping to unite the cast, which also featured the likes of David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced.

The actress said: "I love the entire cast. James Gunn has a knack for pulling together the best humans. I got close to a lot of the actors."

Mikaela actually likened the on-set vibe to attending a "summer camp".

She shared: "When we wrapped, we would always go get dinner and stay up late talking."

Earlier this week, David praised James for creating a "familial feeling" on the set of the new Superman movie.

The 32-year-old actor revealed that he relished the experience of watching the movie for the first time with the cast and crew at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

David - who plays the titular character in the film - said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "Usually I watch a movie early. If I'm nervous, I want to get my self-conscious viewing out of the way early. But when I started seeing the trailers, I kind of got the feeling of what it might be to watch the movie as an audience member, and there was this ... uplifting energy and feeling of inspiration.

"It feels like the movies that I grew up watching and loved, so I wanted to preserve the experience.

"It was a great audience for it. Big crowd and the cast and some of our crew and loved ones ... so it was just a very positive and supportive audience."

David subsequently praised James, 58, for creating a supportive attitude on set.

The actor explained: "James Gunn does that deliberately. He really makes a familial feeling ... He loves what he does."

David actually watched the movie for a second time at a cinema in Philadelphia.

The Hollywood star shared: "That was the first viewing and there was some self-consciousness, so I needed to go back. So I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening outside of Philly with a couple of friends.

"It was great. It was better the second time."