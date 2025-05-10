Mikey Madison has signed up for her first movie since winning an Oscar for ‘Anora’.

Mikey Madison signs up for first post-Oscars movie

The 26-year-old actress will co-star with Kirsten Dunst in upcoming thriller ‘Reptilia’, which will be directed by Alejandro Landes Echavarría.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie tells the story of a dental hygienist seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade.

Pastel, Imperative Entertainment and AF Films will produce, alongside Landes Echavarría’s via his A STELA CINE banner.

Principal photography will commence later this year.

In addition to her Best Actress Oscar for ‘Anora’, Madison also won a BAFTA for best leading actress and the Independent Spirit Award for best lead performance. She also earned nominations for a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Mikey was offered a role in the new and untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie directed by ‘Deadpool Wolverine’ filmmaker Shawn Levy, but she declined.

The movie is said to be a standalone project that isn’t connected with the Skywalker Saga, which concluded with 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

It will star Ryan Gosling and Levy has reportedly been developing the project since late 2022.