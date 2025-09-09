Mila Kunis feared working with Daniel Craig could "go either which way".

Mila Kunis has opened up about working with Daniel Craig

The pair after teamed up for Rian Johnson's new movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and Kunis revealed she had high hopes for her onscreen partnership with the former James Bond star because his wife Rachel Weisz is "such a wonderful human".

She told PEOPLE: "I was like: 'There's no way that [Craig] won't be a wonderful person to work with ... [But on day one I thought] 'This could go either which way.

"This is going to be a really lovely production, or we're going to be in our own [bubbles, and] it's going to be fine'."

"I would say within the first two hours, Daniel set the greatest tone for not only the cast, but also the crew," Kunis says.

She went on to say: "When you step onto the set every morning, it's just like a lovely: 'We've got this, we're going to have fun, we're going to do it, we're going to work hard, but we're going to respect one another'.

"And it was every single day the same. And he's [Craig] got a lot to do. I mean, he is in everything. And there's monologue after monologue.

"And this man was capable of staying sharp and being so professional, and knew exactly how to toe the line of having fun with people."

The movie made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and speaking at the premiere, Craig admitted he was thrilled to be back in Johnson's Knives Out world for a third time.

He told PEOPLE: "How lucky am I to get to play something like this? ... That's all I can think of when I think about this character.

"I mean, I've played [James] Bond and now I'm suddenly playing [Knives Out character] Benoit Blanc. It's dumb luck. I'm very lucky."

When asked whether the third movie will be his last playing Benoit Blanc, Craig told the publication: "Who told you that? Listen, I don't know. Rian hasn't written anything because we're getting this movie out ...

"[If he] writes another script and it's as good as I think it probably will be, then it's an easy decision."

Johnson previously opened up about the possibility of a fourth film, telling Variety: "If each one of these can really be what Agatha Christie did, if it can be not just in a totally new location and a new cast, but also trying something exciting, I'll keep doing it as long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having a good time.

"I'll keep making these as long as they let me."