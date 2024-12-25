Miles Teller has high hopes for the Michael Jackson biopic.

Miles Teller plays lawyer John Branca in Michael

The 37-year-old actor will portray the King of Pop's lawyer John Branca in the upcoming movie 'Michael' and revealed that his lifelong fascination with the 'Thriller' artist was key to persuading him to feature in the film.

In an interview with Collider, Miles said: "From the time I was a little kid, I've been fascinated with Michael Jackson. I learned how do to the moonwalk and was like, (imitates Michael), even when I was just a little kid.

"He's the greatest performer of all time, in my opinion. He was such a complicated individual, and I think we'll get to explore that.

"Michael's nephew, Jaafar (Jackson), is playing Michael, and it's uncanny. I'm excited."

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor added: "It's the King of Pop, baby. It's gonna be a rock show."

The biopic, which is slated for release in October 2025, is set to cover the entirety of Jackson's career - from child stardom to his death in 2009 - and star Colman Domingo (who will play Michael's father Joe Jackson) insists it will "tell the story of a very complicated person" amid concern that it could brush over child sexual abuse allegations against the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker.

He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: "Michael Jackson is undeniably one of the most prolific artists that has ever been on this planet.

"He's a complicated human being and I think what the film will do is tell the story of a very complicated person."

Colman also lavished praise on Jaafar's portrayal of his uncle in the movie.

The 'Rustin' star said: "When people watch Jaafar Jackson and what he does, they're gonna be blown away. There's a spiritual connection he has with his uncle. It's beautiful.

"I think it's gonna surprise people, what we do with this film."

'Michael' director Antoine Fuqua previously promised that the flick would include "the good, the bad and the ugly" aspects of Jackson's life and career.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fuqua said: "Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad and the ugly."

The 59-year-old director added he was “blown away” by how much Jaafar – the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson – was able to channel his uncle, especially in terms of his dancing and singing.

'The Magnificent Seven' filmmaker said: "It’s uncanny how much he's like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny.

"Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."