Miley Cyrus’ visual album world premiere will lead the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival line-up.

Presented by OKX, the event will run from 4 to 15 June in New York City, and bosses have now unveiled a wide-ranging schedule of documentary, narrative and animated features for the dates – including a documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other high-profile appearances are set to include performers such as Billy Idol, Becky G and Eddie Vedder will accompany select screenings.

Jane Rosenthal, 68, co-founder of the Tribeca Festival and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, described the long-running New York event as a creative sanctuary ahead of its 2025 run.

She was quoted by Variety saying: “Tribeca has always been more than a festival – it’s a home for artists navigating an ever-changing industry and an ever-changing world.

“We’re proud of the ecosystem we’ve cultivated and can’t wait to share it with the world this June.”

The event will open with the world premiere of ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’, directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin.

Miley’s ‘Something Beautiful’, co-directed by the singer, 31, along with Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, and produced by Panos Cosmatos – known for ‘Beyond the Black Rainbow’ – will follow, featuring a post-screening conversation with the artist.

The feature film selection includes star-studded entries such as ‘Everything’s Going to Be Great’, starring Bryan Cranston, 69, and Allison Janney, 65.

‘Tow’ is also in the section, and features Rose Byrne, 44, Demi Lovato, 32, and Octavia Spencer, 54, while ‘The Best You Can’ includes performances by Kevin Bacon, 66, and Kyra Sedgwick, 59.

Lucy Liu, 56, leads in ‘Rosemead’, and Andrea Riseborough, 43, stars alongside Brenda Blethyn, 78, in ‘Dragonfly’.

Additional titles to be premiered at the festival include ‘A Tree Fell in the Woods’ featuring Alexandra Daddario, 39, Daveed Diggs, 43, and Josh Gad, 44.

‘Deep Cover’ is also to be shown – starring Orlando Bloom, 48, and Bryce Dallas Howard, 44.

The festival will also showcase Universal’s live-action remake of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’, starring Mason Thames, 17, Nico Parker, 20, and Gerard Butler, 55.

In the documentary lineup, viewers can expect world premieres celebrating cultural figures and movements.

‘Andy Kaufman is Me’ focuses on the boundary-pushing comedian, while ‘Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything’ spans the pioneering journalist’s career.

Gloria Steinem is profiled in ‘Dear Ms.’, a look at the legacy of Ms. Magazine, and Jack Kerouac features in ‘Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation’, with appearances by Josh Brolin, 57, Michael Imperioli, 59, and Matt Dillon, 61.

Other premieres include ‘Long Live The State’, centred on the influential NYU-born alt-comedy troupe, and ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’, examines the fatal submersible voyage to the Titanic wreck.