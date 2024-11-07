Milla Jovovich is set to star in new action thriller 'Protector'.

Milla Jovovich has landed a new role in an upcoming action thriller

The 'Resident Evil' actress has reportedly signed up to play a former war hero in the film, which has been compared to Liam Neeson's 2008 classic 'Taken', with Adrian Grunberg directing from Bong-Seeb Mun's screenplay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jovovich will play Nikki, who has left her violent past behind her so she can focus on raising her daughter.

However, she wakes up in an abandoned factory and finds out Chloe has been kidnapped, leading her on a journey into the criminal underworld.

With the police and military hot on her heels, she has to do everything she can to find her daughter.

Production is set to get underway in New Mexico over winter.

The 48-year-old actress has starred in numerous sci-fi and action films during the course of her career, including 'The Fifth Element' and the 'Resident Evil' franchise, and she's still amazed by the fans of the genre.

Back in 2021, she told SFX magazine: "There was a thing that came out a few years ago about on-screen kills.

"They said that I had the most kills: more than Sylvester Stallone, and more than Jet Li. And I'm thinking, 'God bless the sci-fi fans that sit at home and count every single kill'.

"Do you know what I mean? Because who else would take the time to do that? Imagine how much work that was, so time-intensive. It's not a machine that does that, it's a human!"

Meanwhile, she has been cast in 'Twilight of the Dead', the final zombie movie George A. Romero was working on before his death in 2017.

The horror icon's estate are teaming up with Rountable, with the original treatment written by the Romero, while Joe Knetter, Robert Lucas and Paollo Zelati have penned the screenplay.

The film will be set on a tropical island, while director Brad Anderson admitted he "teared up" at the end of the script.

He previously said in a statement: "I see this film in the same way as successful post-apocalyptic thrillers such as 'I Am Legend', 'A Quiet Place', 'The Road', and 'The Last of Us' — genre stories that are as emotional as they are intense.

"When I first read 'Twilight of The Dead' I teared up at the end. Which is weird for a film of this type. But it has that kind of pull, that combo of horror and heartbreak that I love.”